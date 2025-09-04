South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith is trying to encourage more women to go into politics.
She recently addressed a room full of women all keen to be engaged in politics.
Rebecca said: “Women are still a minority in politics, across local government and Westminster.
“Encouraging and supporting them on their journeys to get involved is something I’m passionate about.”
The Conservative Women’s Organisation (CWO) has been supporting women into public life since 1919.
As the oldest affiliated female political organisation in the world their aims are: to encourage women to join the Conservative Party and progress within the voluntary party; to stand for elected office as Councillors, Police Crime Commissioners, Mayors, Parliamentary Candidates and all elected roles in the Conservative Party, as well as supporting women with their campaigns and listening to and developing policies that are in the interests of women.
The CWO is constantly active and responding to the needs of its current members.
They have a series of special action groups that work with our members.
If you have an idea you would like to trial with the CWO you are encouraged to contact them.
Devon and Cornwall Police Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “I was asked to stand by a president of the CWO who encouraged me to step up into public life.
“Through the CWO's support I decided to go for the role of Police and Crime Commissioner and was chosen to stand for the party and was elected!”
Alison was re-elected in 2021 and 2024.
If you have you ever thought about standing for council, getting involved in local campaigns or simply finding out more Rebecca invites you to drop her a line at: [email protected].
She also would like to point out that she has good contacts with other parties too.
