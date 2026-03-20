Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, has launched a survey to seek views on Plymouth City Council’s proposed parking charge increases across the city.
The survey was launched following plans by Plymouth City Council to introduce a range of changes to parking, including higher on-street parking charges, increases to residential and long-stay permits, higher fees at council-owned multi-storey car parks, and new charges at some coastal locations.
Under the proposals, drivers would also be charged to park at coastal car parks, including Jennycliff and Mount Batten, where motorists would receive one hour free before paying £2 to stay longer.
Miss. Smith said she wanted to ensure as many residents as possible had the opportunity to share their views, which will be shared with the Council.
Miss. Smith said: “Parking is an important issue for many people across Plymouth, whether you are a resident, business owner or visitor to the city.
"Labour-run Plymouth City Council is proposing a range of parking charge increases, and it’s important that local people have the chance to make their voices heard."
"Along with local Conservative councillors and candidates, I launched this short survey to gather residents’ views on the proposed changes and how parking costs affect visits to the city centre, local businesses and places people enjoy across Plymouth.”
“I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet taken part to spare a minute to complete the survey and share their views,” she added.
Miss. Smith said she would share the results of the survey with the council once responses have been collected.
Residents can complete the survey online here: www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/news/rebecca-launches-survey-have-your-say-plymouths-parking-charges
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