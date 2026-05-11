Rebecca Smith MP has been looking back on eight years as a Plymouth City Councillor.
In 2015 she moved back to Plymouth to get involved in politics and seek election in her home community.
Miss Smith said: “Whilst my goal was to make it to Parliament, I felt that by pursuing a career in local government at the same time, I could serve the community along the way to Westminster and gain lots of experience.
Highlights of her last eight years have been serving on the planning on committee for six years, including one as Chair, being Cabinet member for Strategic Planning, Homes and Communities, being a member of the Corporate Parenting Committee and chairing the Plymouth Tackling Violence against Women and Girls Commission.
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