Free rhythms for recovery courses are returning to Totnes in June.
The courses, which will last for six weeks, will be coming to Paignton and Totnes next month, and aim to encourage people to use drumming to improve their mental health.
The courses are run on behalf of Devon Recovery Learning Community and are funded by Devon Partnership NHS Trust, which means they are free to access.
James Carr, who runs the sessions, hopes they will improve both mental and physical wellbeing.
In Paignton, the sessions will take place Palace Avenue Methodist Church, starting on June 9th. They will take place with an introduction from 11:00 - 13:00 and then a follow on class from 13:30 - 15:30.
In Totnes, the sessions will occur at Bridgetown Community Centre from Tuesday June 6th. The introduction will take place from 15:00 - 17:00. To find out more about the sessions, or if you would like to get involved, you can visit www.drumdevon.co.uk, or contact James at [email protected]