THE Red Arrows could end up flying Korean, Swedish or Italian jets in future displays over Devon and across the UK.
The much-loved British-made Hawk aircraft used by the team is coming to the end of its service life after more than 45 years, and the government has not yet made up its mind on what will replace it.
Military pundits say the Korean KAI T-50, the Swedish Saab T-7A or Italian Aermacchi M-346 could be in line to become the Royal Air Force’s next advanced jet trainer, which means the RAF’s aerobatic team would end up using them.
The Korean Black Eagles aerobatic team flies the KAI T-50.
A British company called Aeralis is also designing and building an advanced jet trainer.
The Red Arrows have been a key part of the bay’s airshow since it began in 2016, and have become a familiar sight with displays over Sidmouth, Teignmouth, Dartmouth, Salcombe and other locations over the years.
They are due to fly over Sidmouth as part of the town’s 2025 airshow on August 22.
The team was originally set up in 1964, flying Folland Gnat jets. The switch to the BAe Hawk came in 1979.
Now, however, the Hawk is due to be retired from RAF service altogether in 2030 and the government says it is currently considering options for a replacement.
The pundits say time is running out.
Torbay’s Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling asked specifically about what plans were in place to replace the Hawk T1 fleet used by the Red Arrows.
The aerobatic team is one of only a handful of RAF units still using the T1.
Defence minister Maria Eagle replied: “The strategic defence review recommended that the Hawk T1 and T2 be replaced with a cost-effective advanced jet trainer.
“The future platform of the Royal Air Force aerobatic team is being considered at the same time, and a programme team is being established to deliver that capability.”
Previously, she had also said that the government would consider any realistic UK-based option such as the Aeralis aircraft.
