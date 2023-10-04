Registration for this year’s SUP The Creek closes on Friday, October 13, so if you would like to be involved in the exciting stand up paddleboarding event then go ahead and register now.
The event, which takes place on October 21st and 22nd, includes two races along the Kingsbridge Salcombe Estuary, a technical race from South Sands in Salcombe on Saturday October 21st and a flatwater race along the creek in Kingsbridge on Sunday October 22nd.
The event is hosted by Waterborn, a Kingsbridge-based school for Stand Up Paddleboarding.
A spokesperson for the event said: “The two day event offers challenges for all levels of paddlers from the first timers with a 1km sheltered water challenge, all the way through to elite level international standard, either taking on the 12km distance race and/or the 6km ocean technical race.”
Saturday sees the Ocean Technical Race taking place, which has three laps with a surf sections, multiple buoy turns and beach runs between laps on South Sands. The race starts at 15:30.
On Sunday, the flatwater race starts at Waterborn’s HQ on the Kingsbridge estuary, with multiple course distances to appeal to every level of paddler. The race Starts at 10:00.
The spokesperson added: “Each race course over the weekend has different categories for board sizes as well as a leisure class who can paddle the route and be involved without the competitive side of things.
“We would be delighted to have you join us either on the water or watching the event... please head to our website at www.waterborn.uk.com or get in touch for more details/signup.”