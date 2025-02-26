Equine welfare charity The Mare and Foal Sanctuary is encouraging people to consider rehoming a companion pony rather than buying one.
The Sanctuary, currently at full capacity, aims to rehome around 50 non-ridden ponies this year, saying they will make exceptional companions for other horses.
By offering one of these ponies a home on loan, carers can help free up space at the Sanctuary, allowing it to rescue more equines in need.
Head of Sanctuary Care Sally Burton said: “Many horses and ponies urgently need our help this winter, but until we have the land and resources to care for them responsibly, we simply can’t take them all in. This highlights the need for equine carers to rehome ponies on loan, with our team’s support and advice.
“While ridden horses and those in training tend to be the most popular choice, the importance of companion ponies shouldn’t be overlooked. As herd animals, equines need companionship to thrive. In the wild, they instinctively live in groups, and this social behaviour is crucial for their safety and emotional well-being. The absence of a companion can lead to stress, loneliness and challenging behaviours.
“We have many rescued ponies that have been rehabilitated and trained, and they are now looking for a home within a herd or as a companion to a single horse. They are gentle ponies with a wealth of life experience and social skills to offer.”
Welfare and Rehoming Coordinator Gillian Gratton added: “Our Sanctuary at Home scheme allows ponies to live in a home environment with the one-to-one care they need while still having lifelong sanctuary with us. If the placement works well, carers can keep their pony for as long as they choose, with low or no rehoming fees, no registration costs, and potential help with veterinary expenses for certain conditions. They also receive unlimited free advice and support, training from our equine experts, and the chance to connect with others in the scheme.
“Many of our carers say their ponies become their best friends, helping them form deeper connections and a real sense of well-being. The joy of bonding with a pony, watching them interact with others, and caring for their needs can be very special. By rehoming a pony, our carers directly support the Sanctuary’s mission and enable us to rescue more horses and ponies in serious welfare situations.
“The Sanctuary relies entirely on donations and legacy gifts, and we are incredibly grateful to our supporters for their kindness. Every contribution is vital in helping us rescue and care for hundreds of horses and ponies, ensuring they receive the compassion they deserve.”
Almost 600 horses and ponies are currently under the care of the Mare and Foal Sanctuary. The charity works for all horses and ponies but has specialist experience in managing and training feral or unhandled horses and ponies and caring for mares in foal and orphaned or abandoned foals.
For more information on the Sanctuary at Home scheme and the equines available, visit: https://mareandfoal.org/rehoming/#horses