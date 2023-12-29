Rob Illman joined Dartmoor Search and Rescue in 1982. During his time on the team, he held the Team Leader (Search Manager) role for 17 years and was instrumental in planning searches for missing and lost persons and directing rescues in the local area; liaising with the Police and other emergency services, and running response cells for events such as Ten Tors. Ian Barnaby, navigator and crew member at the RNLI’s Torbay Lifeboat Station, and a former RAF aircraft engineer, said the award had come as a big surprise.