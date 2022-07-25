Rescue operation after car left hanging precariously

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Monday 25th July 2022 10:24 am
[email protected]
Share
Trapped car
(DSFR Ivybridge )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A pensioner’s car was left dangling above a sunken courtyard after crashing through railings.

Firefighters immediately set up a winch to try and prevent the vehicle from plummeting down, while they awaited specialist rescue equipment.

The crash happened in Bigbury-on-Sea, and saw the car wedged between a house roof and another building.

The 87-year-old in the car, who is understood to have been heading home after her birthday meal, was fortunately uninjured.

The Ivybridge fire crew responded and used their winch to prevent any further movement while they waited for more resources to arrive including Middlemoor’s Rescue Tender and the recovery team.

It was winched from the wall by Michael Saunders of Kingsbridge Auto Repair and Rescue.

More About:

Bigbury-on-SeaIvybridgeDevonExeter
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0