Residents to march through town in honour of the Queen
The Queen and Prince Philip visited Totnes in 1997, accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon the Earl of Morley, en route to Dartmouth.
RESIDENTS of an historic market town which welcomed Queen Elizabeth II to its bedecked streets in 1962 are to march through the town centre in her memory on Monday September 12.
Following the death of Queen, Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, will be making a proclamation at the Brutus Stone on Fore Street at 5pm on Monday.
During this time the flag will be raised before being lowered again.
Afterwards, the mayor has invited townsfolk to join her in a procession to the Guildhall Yard for a moment of reflection on the long reign of HM the Queen, and to welcome the new King Charles III.
To officially mark the national proclamation of the new monarch, the flag on Totnes Civic Hall will be raised at 11am on Saturday September 10 and lowered to half mast at 1pm on Sunday.
Totnes welcomed the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, and the Queen to the town in 1962, when they arrived by train at the old GWR station in Victoria Road.
The Royal couple visited St Mary’s Church where they were greeded by the Rev Gordon Samuels. They then opened Totnes Livestock Market before visiting Follaton House.
The Queen and Prince Philip visited the town again 35 years later in 1997, accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant of Devon the Earl of Morley, en route to the passing out ceremonies at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth.
|