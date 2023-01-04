Two weeks of essential resurfacing and road marking work is underway on the A38 between Ivybridge (Westover) and Lee Mill (Smithaleigh).
The work is being carried out by National Highways overnight and over the course of a weekend when traffic flows are at their lowest. A contraflow will be in place and delays are likely so they advise motorists to find an alternative route or change travel plans if possible.
Traffic management
• January 9 and 23 January– overnight full westbound carriageway closure from Wrangaton to Ivybridge, 8pm to 6am. Diversion via the B3213 through Bittaford/Ivybridge and back on at Ivybridge
• January 10 and January 22– overnight full eastbound carriageway closure from Lee Mill exit slip to Lee Mill entry slip, 8pm to 6am. Diversion via Plymouth road and back on at Lee Mill entry slip
• January 11, 12 and 21– overnight full eastbound carriageway closure from Ivybridge to Wrangaton, 8pm to 6am. Diversion via the B3213 through Ivybridge/Bittaford and back on at Wrangaton
• January 9 to 13 and 21 to 24– 8pm to 6am overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed restriction in place in both directions and during daytime hours.
• January 13 to 16 24/7 weekend contraflow on the eastbound carriageway, delays likely. The westbound carriageway will be closed Friday 8pm through to Monday 6am. The following will be closed 24/7 unless stated otherwise:
◦ Westover entry slip
◦ Lee Mill exit slip
◦ Lee Mill entry slip (open daily 6am to 7pm)
◦ Smithaleigh exit slip
◦ Hunsdon Road junction
All local traffic joining the A38 westbound carriageway via Lee Mill entry slip will be diverted off the A38 via Smithaleigh westbound exit slip to re-join A38.
via Smithaleigh westbound entry slip.
• January 16 to 21– 8pm to 6am overnight contraflow on the eastbound carriageway. Westbound carriageway including slip roads and junction below closed:
◦ Westover entry slip
◦ Lee Mill exit and entry slips
◦ Smithaleigh exit slip
◦ Hunsdon Road junction
During the day the A38 will be open as usual with speed restrictions.
Diversion routes
• Traffic wishing to join the A38 westbound at Westover (Ivybridge) entry slip will be diverted to the A38 eastbound, to leave via the exit slip at South Brent, turn right onto the B3372 to re-join the A38 westbound carriageway via the entry slip at South Brent.
• Traffic wishing to leave the A38 westbound at Lee Mill or Smithaleigh will be diverted onto the A38 Deep Lane exit slip, to join the B3416, re-join the A38 eastbound carriageway via the Deep Lane entry slip, to leave the A38 via the exit slip at Lee Mill.
• Overnight traffic wishing to join the A38 westbound at Lee Mill will be diverted to the eastbound entry slip at Lee Mill, to leave the A38 at South Brent, turn right onto the B3372 to re-join the A38 westbound carriageway via the entry slip at South Brent.
• Westbound cyclists will be diverted off the A38 at Wrangaton to follow signs along the unnamed road, to return to the A38 at Deep Lane and vice versa for eastbound cyclists.
• Residents in the area of Westlake and Hunsdon are advised to travel via the A379 and join the A38 at Smithaleigh.
• Abnormal loads are reminded to plan their journeys.