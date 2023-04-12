Peter Cater has retired after 43 years working at Cranch’s sweet shops which is curious for a man who says he doesn’t have a sweet tooth.
He is local having lived in Salcombe most of his life, apart from a couple of years in Aveton Gifford.
Peter began in 1980 at the Salcombe shop then following the acquisition of the Totnes branch in January 1990 began splitting his time between the two.
He explained: “I was made redundant from my job and the sweet shop was family owned so I had already been working there in the holidays.
“One of the things I remember about working in the Salcombe shop before the gate was put in is that we used to get flooded two or three times a year.
‘‘It happened once just before we were to leave on our holiday.’’
Co-owner Angela said: “He has been the boots on the ground, the face ‘behind’ the counter, and pivotal in building the sweet shops that we all know and love.”
The Salcombe shop has seen many celebrity visitors including Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster whos best friend lives in the town. Peter said they used to stay in the old Tide’s Reach Hotel. Other famous faces included Jennifer Saunders, Patricia Hodge and Denise Coffey.
In 2011 the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall dropped into the shop. Peter remembers: “Camilla sampled some sweets and asked me for some mints and bonbons for her grandchildren.”
“It’s not just about famous people, there are many regular customers especially in Totnes although Salcombes’s is a more transient population.
For Peter’s 30th birthday he was surprized to receive a strippergram!
Peter enjoyed the variety, spending Mondays and Thursday’s in Salcombe and Tuesdays and Saturdays in Totnes.
Cranch’s is the oldest sweetshop company in Devon and dates back to 1869. It was founded by a Mrs Cranch who had three daughters. Peter knew Gladys the last surviving daughter of the three who died around 1970.
The Totnes shop began in the late fifties but over the years had around four changes of name. It has now been Cranch’s for the longest amount of time.
As for the future Angela said: ‘‘He will now spend his days with friends and family, or sat in the hot tub, sipping on a gin and tonic although we have no doubt he will be in to check up on us from time to time. He will continue to be a font of knowledge on all matters of confectionery, and be there to lend a helping hand when we need it. ”Peter agrees saying: ‘‘I’m up for the odd half day.’’
As to his favourite sweets he confided: “I haven’t really got a sweet tooth. My favourites were buttered brazils as the brazil cancelled out the sweetness but they stopped making them around six years ago.
“I would say liquorice toffee are now my favourites.”