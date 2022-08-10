Return of agricultural show draws record crowds
Totnes Show
TOTNES and District Show returned from its Covid hiatus with a bang on Sunday, with attendance reaching record levels.
The popular event welcomed a huge crowd back to its Berry Pomeroy showground for the first time since 2019 to fulfil an important part of the South Hams rural calendar.
Visitors enjoyed a feast of farming sights; a wealth of livestock and equine shows; rabbits, rare breeds, vintage machinery and classic car exhibitions plus a main ring programme of family entertainment and education for visitors of all ages.
A vast number of trade stands and local producers filled the grounds to showcase their wares, alongside crafts, food and drink, home and handicrafts, flower and horticultural shows.
Show manager Linda Harvey said: “We all felt a bit rusty going into it but everything ran well on the show day.
“We have had a lot of positive feedback and messages from people saying how pleased they are to see the Totnes Show back and how much they enjoyed the wonderful friendly atmosphere of the day.
“There have been times over the last couple of years when people wondered if events like this would be able to happen again, but it felt like old times.
“We were incredibly lucky with the weather, so that was the icing on the cake.
“As a charity we are extremely grateful to all our volunteers, sponsors and supporters who help to make the show happen and of course the visitors who come through the gates on the day.
“We had to open an extra car park and the free park and ride was busy all day. It was amazing to be able to welcome back so many people to the show.”
Planning has already started for next year’s Totnes and District Show scheduled for Sunday July 30.
Anyone who would like to be involved in any capacity, from competing to volunteering, or business promotion at the show should email Linda at [email protected]
