The Coronation River Parade 2023 is coming to Dartmouth on Saturday August 26th as part of the 178th Dartmouth regatta.
The event will see boats sail down the river Dart from Noss on Dart Marina.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We hope the Parade will continue to attract significant community interest up and down the river, and include some of the beautiful yachts who have previously enjoyed their visits to the river for Classic Regattas or have taken part in previous Regatta parades.”
“This spectacular event (is) celebrating the year of the Coronation and the wonders of the River Dart.”
The event is sponsored by Premier Marinas Noss on Dart Marina, and will take place at 2:30pm.
Any boats are welcome to join the procession, but they must be propelled by either a motor or manpower with oars. Sails cannot be hoisted. Each boat must be able to maintain a controlled speed of 3 knots and each boat and skipper must be insured.