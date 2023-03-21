A sharp rise in thefts of quad bikes is putting extra pressure on sheep farmers in the South West at the busiest time of year.
Latest theft claims figures from rural insurer NFU Mutual show a 26 per cent annual increase in the UK cost of quad theft bringing the total value to £2.8m in 2022.
The South West region saw a notable rise in quad bike thefts last year, and the continued increase in thefts this year has prompted a warning to farmers to ramp up their security.
Quad thefts at busy lambing time can create additional challenges for many smaller family farms, on top of caring for their sheep when they are at their most vulnerable.
With thieves targeting the many sheep farms where quads are a vital tool, NFU Mutual is advising farmers in the South West to take extra security measures to avoid becoming victims.
Bob Henderson from the Agricultural Engineering Team at NFU Mutual said: “Quads are a vital tool for farmers who often look after hundreds of sheep single-handedly.
“A shortage of new machines has driven the price of second-hand quads higher and this has led to a feeding-frenzy from criminal gangs who steal the vehicles to sell on in the UK and across the globe.
“Farmers are waking up to noises in their farmyards to find that thieves have cut through toughened locks and smashed barn doors to steal their quads.
“The thefts leave farmers with extra work when their sheep and new-born lambs need constant attention, and quads are often the only way to get to those in remote hilly areas, especially in bad weather.
“The supply chain problems which are driving up prices are also making it difficult for farmers to source replacement machines when their quads are stolen.”
To help protect farmers, NFU Mutual is working with quad manufacturers to provide customers with free tracking and immobilisation equipment on vehicles bought to replace stolen quads and ATVs, following a paid claim.
Bob Henderson added: “Today’s criminals will spend time watching farms to see where quads are kept and then come back with tools to break in and steal them.
“To reduce the risk of becoming a victim of quad theft it’s vital to always remove keys when not on the machine and always secure your quad when it’s not in use.
“Thieves often will return to a farm where they have stolen a quad in the hope of being able to steal its replacement. To beat repeat quad thefts, we’re working with manufacturers to provide our customers who have had a quad stolen with free tracking devices and immobilisers.”
DC Chris Piggott, from the National Construction and Agri Thefts Team (NCATT), which forms part of the National Rural Crime Unit, added: “Tracking, immobilisation and security marking are the most effective measures against quad theft as they deter thieves and make it easier for police to catch the gangs behind these crimes.
“To avoid buying a stolen piece of kit and fuelling the criminal trade, we’re urging farmers to obtain serial numbers for the quad and check these with companies such as HPI who can fully provenance them.
“Also speak to your local dealership to see if they have any records of the quad or ask for copies of original invoices from the seller.
“Do not meet people in lay-bys or service stations, go to their house and conduct your business inside to ensure they are a resident there.
“Anyone who has any information about quad theft should report it by calling 101 or sharing information anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
PC Julian Fry, Rural Affairs Officer for Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “There is a wider message here about farmers and members of the public being vigilant in the countryside and reporting any suspicious activity to police.
“Quads are not the only item on farms that are targeted by thieves with trailers also being particularly targeted due to similar supply chain issues. Much of the crime prevention advice applies to other types of equipment as well so this is a timely reminder for farmers and others in our rural communities to take stock and review their current security measures.”
NFU Mutual has introduced more incentives for members to invest in prevention through a new discount scheme for Scorpion security products, in addition to its existing agricultural vehicle insurance policy discounts for members who use measures such as CESAR marking, approved trackers, immobilisers and mechanical devices.
The rural insurer is also working closely with MPs and the Government to help support legislation going through Parliament which will hopefully see increased security as standard on new ATVs being sold in the future.
NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit are issuing the following advice:
• Always remove keys and keep them stored securely, away from the vehicle
• When not in use, keep quads and ATVs locked up out of sight
• Install tracking devices and immobilisers to make it easier for police to recover stolen vehicles - most modern tracking devices are GPS enabled, with alarms/alerts that will send a message informing you if your machine is being tampered with. You can also set working hours and geofences to alert you if a machine is being moved outside of a pre-set working area
• Use CESAR marking to deter thieves and enable police to identify stolen machinery
• Target-harden your quad by creating a security cage or use a mechanical device such as steering brake/lock, ground anchor or wheel clamp when not in use - these devices are both visible and physical deterrents to thieves
• Know what you own – keep records of serial numbers and photographs of your kit including unique identifying features
• When buying a new quad ask for a chipped key and immobilisation system
NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit have produced theft prevention videos on quad and farm vehicle security which are available at: https://tinyurl.com/de53jt4n