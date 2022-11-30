In one of the largest national people-powered scientific studies of its kind six different pollutants - nitrate, nitrite, phosphate, total coliform, pH, heavy metals - have been monitored across 48 sites in England and Scotland. All sites but the River Dart (98 per cent) failed to meet acceptable criteria for at least one of five pollutants monitored, while over half, 52 per cent, of sites failed on three or more parameters, according to Planet Patrol’s What Lies Beneath Report 2022. Despite the positive results for River Dart, near Dittisham, which passed across five parameters, the report highlights the devastating outlook of the state of UK waterways and urgently warns the Government and polluting industries to take transformative action to reverse the destruction of our freshwater environments.