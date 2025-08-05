River Dart Rotary are holding our “Supporting the Dart Station Lifeboat Appeal Jamboree” in Royal Avenue Gardens on Wednesday 13 from 10am.
They are trying to encourage as many people as possible to help raise funds for the brand new RNLI Dart lifeboat station.
There will be plenty of interesting stalls, teas, coffees and cakes.
A spokesperson for River Dart Rotary said; “We have a fantastic local Lifeboat team so lets try and raise them a whole heap of funds.”
