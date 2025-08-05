Totnes fire station have been looking back at their work over July.

They were mobilised 21 times. bringing the yearly total so far to 117.

Here is a breakdown: 4 x automatic fire alarms, 5 x (ICU) Incident Command Units, 1 x assist another agency, 4x fire In the open,, 4x domestic fires,

1x stand down, 1x re-visit, 1x stand by .

They have also attended The Grove and St John's School for their Summer Fair and The Totnes Show.

Do you want to help your community, learn new skills, and earn a wage ?

Do you live or work within five minutes of a fire station?

Like us, other stations including Dartmouth and Kingsbridge they are recruiting for on-call firefighters.