Totnes fire station have been looking back at their work over July.
They were mobilised 21 times. bringing the yearly total so far to 117.
Here is a breakdown: 4 x automatic fire alarms, 5 x (ICU) Incident Command Units, 1 x assist another agency, 4x fire In the open,, 4x domestic fires,
1x stand down, 1x re-visit, 1x stand by .
They have also attended The Grove and St John's School for their Summer Fair and The Totnes Show.
Do you want to help your community, learn new skills, and earn a wage ?
Do you live or work within five minutes of a fire station?
Like us, other stations including Dartmouth and Kingsbridge they are recruiting for on-call firefighters.
