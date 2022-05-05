RNLI Salcombe lifeboat rescues four people
Four people on board a motor vessel had to call out the lifeboat when their engine broke down off Salcombe.
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
Thursday 5th May 2022 4:00 pm
(RNLI Salcombe )
RNLI Salcombe All Weather Life Boat ‘The Baltic Exchange III’ was launched to help a 70ft motor vessel which had suffered complete engine failure.
The vessel with four people onboard was drifting approximately 10 miles South West of Bolt Head.
Once located the Lifeboat was able to bring the casualty vessel under control, help her into Salcombe Harbour and placed on a deep water mooring with the help of the Harbour staff.
