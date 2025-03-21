Six members of the RNLI Salcombe Lifeboats underwent full and gruelling assessment and pass out exercises with individuals achieving the required standard of competency necessary for that level.
They were:
Charlotte Savege passed ILB Helm.
Tegan Flage passed ILB Crew Tier 2.
Chris Mantle passed ILB Crew and ALB crew Tier 1.
Steve Walter passed ALB Crew Tier 1.
Robin Hodges Passed ALB Navigation Assessment.
Craig Niven undertook Trainer/Assessor Training.
A spokesperson said: “Congratulations to them all, for continuing to add to their knowledge and experience, and in doing so, ensuring RNLI Salcombe is looking to the future.
“A special mention, however, must go to Charlotte who worked tirelessly to reach this stage in her RNLI service.
“Cranking up more hours of volunteering to meet their achievements is a highly valued contribution to our lifesaving service, for which we are all most grateful here at Salcombe Lifeboat Station.”