It’s the end of a very busy Peak Season for RNLI Lifeguards South Devon.
The patrols at Blackpool Sands, Hope Cove, Slapton Sands and Burgh Island have finished for the 2025 season.
A spokesperson said: “A massive thank you to all the amazing lifeguards that looked after everyone on all the beaches, extra thanks to the team stationed at Slapton Sands, Oscar and Zoe .
“Sadly some of our team have had their last day in red and yellow.
“This included Senior Lifeguards Harry and Chloe, who have both worked six years in South Devon.
“All of our leavers will be sorely missed, and we wish you all the best for the future.”
RNLI Lifeguards will remain on patrol daily, from 10am until 6pm, at Bantham, Sedgewell Cove (Bigbury), and Challaborough.
