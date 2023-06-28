Customers at the Winking Prawn had a big surprise on Friday night (June 23) and most certainly did want to talk about it when they saw Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster arrive at the well-known restaurant.
Apparently the couple are semi-regulars to Salcombe and it’s at least their fifth visit.
Jane Tyler who co-owns the restaurant with her husband Mark Goodey said:
‘’We’ve actually met them a few times. Penny’s best friend Tanya lives in Salcombe.
‘’She and Penny were both originally from Essex and they went to university together.’’
The celebrity couple were staying at the Salcombe Harbour Hotel ahead of Rod’s sell-out performance at Home Park in Plymouth on Saturdaynight.
Mystery surrounds the way the concert was brought to an abrupt end when a figure dressed in black brought down the curfew. Rod who’s aged 78 but still a young Turk intends to remain forever young and the couple certainly think that Salcombe’s sexy.
Jane said: ‘’The couple are very normal, very down-to-earth.
‘’When customers spotted them they didn’t know quite where to look.
‘’Of course everyone recognised them.’’