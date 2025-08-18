A Rolls Royce has been spotted in a public swimming pool - sparking rumours of a new Oasis album cover shoot.

The expensive car was seen taking a dip at Tinside Lido on Plymouth's sea front in Devon.

It was closed to swimmers for an "exclusive event" involving a Rolls-Royce and a film crew.

Onlookers speculated it could be for a new Oasis album - the band's Be Here Now featured a Roller in a pool.

But Rolls Royce have said it was "exciting global moment" for the firm and promised to more details soon.