Alison Birkett, spokesperson for CRUK in the South West, said “I am delighted to accept this cheque on behalf of Cancer Research UK. This is an incredible sum of money, and will make such a difference. Without people fundraising we simply couldn’t do the work we do, ranging from research to clinical trials, and ultimately finding new treatments for cancer. This money will help us to continue working towards our ambition – to see three in four patients surviving cancer by 2034. We rely on public donations to fund our work, so thank you to everyone in Salcombe who helped raise this money!”