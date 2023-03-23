Cancer Research UK has been presented with a cheque for £10,000 following the success of the 2022 Salcombe Crabfest. The cause was nominated as the principal charity to benefit from the festival in 2022 by the event organisers, The Rotary Club of Salcombe, after the disease affected a number of its members.
Alison Birkett, spokesperson for CRUK in the South West, said “I am delighted to accept this cheque on behalf of Cancer Research UK. This is an incredible sum of money, and will make such a difference. Without people fundraising we simply couldn’t do the work we do, ranging from research to clinical trials, and ultimately finding new treatments for cancer. This money will help us to continue working towards our ambition – to see three in four patients surviving cancer by 2034. We rely on public donations to fund our work, so thank you to everyone in Salcombe who helped raise this money!”
Salcombe Crabfest is a one-day event taking place annually, celebrating the exceptional fishing and tourism industries in the town. This year the event is taking place on Sunday April 30, with highlights including chef demonstrations, live music, children’s activities, street traders and more. Whilst free to attend, the event aims to raise money for local and national charities, with collection buckets around the festival.
Nick Brodie, organiser of Salcombe Crabfest said “It is with great honour that The Rotary Club of Salcombe presents this money to such an exceptionally worthwhile organisation, which works tirelessly to help cancer sufferers. As well as being a great family day out for all to enjoy, Salcombe Crabfest raises a huge amount of money which goes directly to charities. We are so grateful to everyone who helps make the Crabfest successful – there’s a large team of volunteers, sponsors and local businesses that contribute in many ways. Without them this cheque presentation wouldn’t be possible, so thank you.”
For more information about Salcombe Crabfest, please visit salcombecrabfest.co.uk