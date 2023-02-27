RESIDENTS of Dartmouth will have noticed the demolition of a building in Roseville Street in the heart of the town.
In 1919 the building belonged to the Dartmouth Young men’s recreational club trustees.
It is believed that the building was bequeathed by the Nance family. It was to be used as a social/ Youth club for the young men of the town.
However, between 1971 & 2010 it was the home of Dartmouth Rugby Football Club, who at that time ran two teams.
Club Historian Andy Williams said.“ Dartmouth RFC took on the lease of the building in 1971 and paid a monthly rent. It was our Club House for approximately 40 years.
The premises used to host touring sides, stag nights and even hosted Saturday night Disco’s during the 80s and 90s.
It was famous for serving the best after match food in Devon, with local beef being supplied by Shillabeer The Butchers.
It would be fair to say that a lot of locals met their life long partners at the club and it holds a lot of memories for the community.
It was the club’s responsibility to maintain the fabric of the building, which we did by building our own bars etc. It was the social hub of the town in its day.
The DYMRC then wanted to sell the premises. It needed a lot of exterior work doing, including a new roof and chimney stack, which the club couldn’t afford at the time.
We did put in an offer to buy it, but the offer was refused and eventually we believe it was purchased by local businessman Nigel Way. The premises have been empty for a decade.”
Former Club Captain Bob Watton added: “ I can remember the Club opening in December 1971. The first game was Dartmouth 2nd Team v Paignton 3rd. Dartmouth 1st XV were away at Paignton. I remember like it was yesterday. Many a great night in Roseville Street”
Current Club Chairman David Bradley said: “I personally, have very fond memories of the Roseville Street Club. Many great times there. My 4 children were pretty much brought up there.
“A lot of local youngsters played for Dartmouth between 1971 & 2010. The Saturday night Disco’s were part of the town’s night life.”
Dartmouth Rugby Club was and still is part of the local community.
The Club are currently in lengthy negotiations with South Hams Council and hopefully, the Town will again see a purpose built Clubhouse with changing rooms.”