Popular former Salcombe Rugby Club player Simon Rothwell who was known as Rocky has died.
In a post on the club’s Facebook page a spokesperson wrote: ’ It is with great sadness that we announce the premature passing of Rocky (Simon Rothwell) AKA the “Salcombe Milk Float”.
‘Rocky grew up in Salcombe and represented the club’s juniors and seniors in his preferred positions of wing or fly half.
‘He was not renowned for his speed hence the tag of the “Milk Float” but in true rugby fashion he took and gave the banter.
‘After his playing days he then enjoyed a period of refereeing and then assessing.
‘The club would like to pass their condolences to his numerous friends, family and acquaintances across the rugby community.’
His family released this statement: ‘It is with great sadness that the family of Mr Simon Rothwell (AKA Rocky) announces his passing on May 25 2023, at the age of 59 yrs.
Simon passed away peacefully in Torbay Hospital and will be lovingly remembered by his two daughters Charlotte and Hannah, his partner Anne and his brother David and sister Anne.
Simon grew up in Salcombe, attending Salcombe Boys School where he formed lifelong friendships through school, water sports and becoming a playing member at Salcombe Rugby Club. Simon’s favoured position was fly half or sometimes the wing, and he enjoyed confusing the opposition with his deft sidestep or putting ‘boot to ball’ to avoid being tackled!
Simon progressed through Kingsbridge Comprehensive School to South Devon University Technical College where he developed his skills and confidence in catering, graduating with a BTec HND in Hotel and Catering. Simon’s career progressed and he worked in establishments such as the Reform Club in Pall Mall and St Pierre Golf and Country Club, near Chepstow.
Simon’s love of rugby continued as he became a member of Newton Abbot Rugby Club where he continued to support the rugby community through referring, coaching and assessing ‘up and coming’ referees.
He will be sadly missed by family and friends.’
Salcombe RFC Chairman Mark Lidstone said: ‘‘Simon was a real local Salcombe person.
‘‘He played through the junior section, as a fly half in the Colts and a little bit in the first team.
‘‘It’s sad news he passed away so young.’’