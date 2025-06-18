The Government has hinted at reformative measures, as well as increased funding, to better support rural pharmacies.
After hearing from South Devon Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Voaden about how closing rural pharmacies can leave people without the help they need, Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said there are ‘huge challenges’ to be made.
Mrs Voaden said she had recently visited Modbury Pharmacy, where owner Phil Dawes had highlighted challenges facing outlets like his.
“He explained how the current funding model does not take into account the lower footfall and limited referral rates that are common in rural areas,” she said. “We know that if a pharmacy in a small market town closes, it can cause extreme difficulties for people to access advice and medicines, particularly where there is little or no public transport and they have to go a long way.”
She asked if the government would consider introducing rural exceptions or adjusted funding thresholds so that community pharmacies could be kept open.
Mr Kinnock replied: “The pharmacy sector is facing huge challenges after massive cuts over the past 14 years.
“We are beginning to rebuild, but the hon. Lady is right that there are particular challenges for rural pharmacies.
“We are looking at comprehensive reform in the pharmacy sector involving the better use of technology, hub and spoke dispensing, and a range of other options that would enable better remote dispensing for rural pharmacies.”
The Government has agreed a record uplift of £3.1 billion for the pharmacy sector in 2025/26 - including £19 million as part of the Pharmacy Access Scheme to support areas with fewer pharmacies, such as rural districts.
Across Devon there have been several closures over the last few years, most recently Compass House in Brixham and Leatside in Totnes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.