Malcolm doesn’t charge for his creations, which he started making seven years ago, instead requesting that people make a donation of whatever they like directly to a charity of their choice.
He said: “This week I am supervising the installation of a new giraffe which will be taking up residence in the garden of a house on Ashburton Road, just coming into Totnes.
“Then at the top of the station-approach(ing) road, there’s going to be baby koala joining its mother who has been up a tree there for some time already. And I have a gardening penguin ready too, this one will be seen cutting a hedge on Station Road.”
Malcolm added: “Sometimes people know exactly what they want, other times it’s a question of what animal might fit best into the different gardens where they can be seen by passers-by as this is, after all, an Art in the Community project.”
More than 200 of his safari sculptures, from bears and bees to wildcats, can be found in Totnes and the surrounding villages, where sculptures can be found on display in the police station, ambulance station, library and the museum garden.
Malcolm has recently suffered from shingles, which has made his work a lot harder, affecting his vision among other things.
He said: “Because I’ve been out of action for a while, I’ve got a longer list of sculpture requests that I shall steadily work my way through. I really enjoy making these sculptures out of recycled materials, and I am pleased they are still much in demand. It’s also such a delight to see families on the ‘Totnes Safari’ and listen to their observations about new additions or changes to the animals they come across.”
Malcolm is currently preparing for Cockington Court’s annual sculpture trail, which sees hundreds of visitors come to enjoy sculptures from a variety of artists.
He said: “I have to prepare something for the annual sculpture trail at Cockington Court, which runs from July 30 to October 20. It is an exhibition which is always fun to participate in, and a wonderful free attraction for visitors.”
A spokesperson for Cockington court said of the event: “Art and culture enthusiasts, families and children all love exploring the trail, hunting for diverse sculptures dotted around the Manor House and grounds.
The Sculpture Trail leads around the grounds of Cockington Court as well as our Kitchen Gallery and inside the Manor House. Many local artists get involved in the trail as it offers excellent exposure and a fantastic showcase for their work.”