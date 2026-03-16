A much-loved independent shop in Totnes has closed its doors after 55 years of trading.
Salago, known locally for its alternative goods and distinctive style, first opened on the town's high street in 1971. At the time, its colourful and globally inspired clothing stood out in what was then a more traditional market town.
Founder Tissi, who launched the shop with a vision of bringing something different to the town, was initially met with scepticism. However, the business went on to play a key role in shaping the town's reputation as a hub for independent retail and alternative culture.
Tissi launched the business at a time when few women were leading retail ventures, but with the support of her husband, Jim Pilkington, the shop continued to grow alongside their young family.
By the early 1980s, Salago had expanded into a department-style store known for its focus on natural materials and traditional craftsmanship. The shop became known for its distinctive range, including wooden toys, art materials, musical instruments and books, with a well-known rocking horse displayed in the upper window.
As more alternative shops began to appear in Totnes, Salago remained a central influence. Tissi stepped back from the business in the early 2000s, leaving Jim to take on a leading role.
Mr Pilkington, now aged 90, continued to run the shop with the support of long-standing staff, maintaining its original ethos. He is also known for his links to Nepal, including supporting an orphanage in Kathmandu, and promoter of holistic and spiritual ‘Steineresque’ thinking, which has sustained the fundamental spirit of Salago to its present day.
The shop closed its doors in its 55th year of trading on Saturday, February 28.
On its final day, crowds gathered on the high street as customers visited for a last look and to pick up remaining stock, with Sacha Pilkington dressed as a town crier helping draw attention, while staff including Maureen and Sally managed a busy final day of trade.
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