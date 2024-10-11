Salcombe Brewery Co. is proud to announce its latest donation of over £2300 to The Seahorse Trust, which has been raised through the brewery’s ongoing initiative of donating 5p from every bottle of its award-winning Seahorse beer sold.
The Seahorse Trust was founded in 1999 by Neil Garrick-Maidment to preserve and conserve the natural world, especially the marine environment, with the seahorse as its flagship species.
The Trust makes a difference through education, conservation and campaigning for protected areas.
Neil says: “Salcombe Brewery Co. has been incredibly supportive of our work over the last five years.
Their regular donations are an invaluable resource for our much-needed conservation work.”
He continues: “The funds raised from their sales help the Trust carry out essential tasks, including habitat monitoring, research and the promotion of the sustainable populations, which face ongoing threats from habitat destruction and pollution.”
Jordan Mace, Managing Director of Salcombe Brewery Co. comments: “The surrounding coastal environment has always been hugely important to Salcombe Brewery Co.
The Salcombe Estuary is one of the few places in the UK where you can find the rarer of the two species of seahorse and we partnered with The Seahorse Trust five years ago to raise funds to support these endangered creatures. We give a regular donation to The Seahorse Trust and are pleased to be handing over £2,312.”
This donation follows a flurry of awards for Salcombe Brewery Co.
At the prestigious 2024 Great Taste Awards, the brewery was awarded a 2-star for its Seahorse and a 1-star for its Devon Amber. Additionally, Island Street Porter and Pilsner won a Silver in the taste category of the World Beer Awards 2024. Over the last two years, the brewery has received an impressive 30 medals for its diverse range of beers.
Adding to the brewery’s success, its popular Shingle Bay golden ale is now available in select Waitrose stores across the West Country.
SALSA accredited Salcombe Brewery Co. produces a range of premium cask ale and keg products at its state of the art Estuary View brewery which can be found in the Devon countryside above the world famous Salcombe Estuary.