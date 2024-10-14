A time to laugh, a time to cry - to every thing there is a season just about sums it up.
Within any group there will be sadness, happiness and mixed emotion and Salcombe Community Gospel Choir is no different.
Within the 50 strong membership there inevitably are days when they are touched by the loss, sickness , pain and sadness of one of them and days when they have happy reasons to celebrate.
It has hard to understand that if your world has been turned up side down life for the rest goes on.
On days when there’s happy events to celebrate we all wonder can it get any better.
Salcombe Community Gospel Choir with its sister community gospel choir from Callington sang last Saturday evening in the very large Methodist Hall, Centre of Plymouth to raise funds for Children’s Hospice SW.
The choir sang out to fill the space and lift the spirits of those who came along.
The evening raised £1,040 which means choir leader Steve Dawe’s Community Gospel choirs have now raised an amazing £100,236.35 for charitable causes since he first started his choir.
Children’s Hospice SW will always draw attention for the great work it does to help families manage difficult times.
It is great to raise funds for such an important charity but in a way it is greater to ride our own emotional waves and sing together.
To enquire about joining the choir contact Jill Beavis [email protected] mobile 07710 904938 or Nola Bayliss [email protected]