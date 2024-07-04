Salcombe Distilling Co., creators of the multi-award winning Salcombe Gin, continues its expansion in the travel retail sector with a new Brittany Ferries listing.
With over 2 million passengers annually, 80 per cent of whom are from the UK, it is expected the new partnership with Brittany Ferries will build further consumer awareness of Salcombe Gin.
The latest listing follows their successful entry into airport duty free last year with Avolta World Duty Free.
Known for its craftsmanship, quality and distinctive flavour profiles, Salcombe Gin’s expansion in the sector sees them setting the standard for super premium and above coastal
gin in travel retail.
Co-founder and Director of Salcombe Distilling Co. Angus Lugsdin comments:: “The travel retail sector across airports, ferry operators and cruise lines is a rapidly growing
segment for us.
“Salcombe Gin is becoming increasingly accessible to a discerning consumer base who appreciate exceptionally well-made, classic gins with real coastal
provenance and an amazing story to tell.”
Brittany Ferries now lists Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’ and ‘Four Seas’ by Salcombe Gin across all ten of their ships, marking the first travel retail listing for the brand’s recently launched
‘Four Seas’ by Salcombe Gin. In partnership with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), every bottle of ‘Four Seas’ helps save lives at sea with 10 per cent of the net price of each bottle sold proudly donated to the vital work of the RNLI.
Until the end of July, P & O Ferries’ ‘Spirit of France’ will feature a Salcombe Gin pop-up shop, while the recently launched ‘Liberté’, boasting P&O Ferries’ largest onboard duty free shop via World Duty Free, will include a tasting stand allowing passengers to enjoy a mini ‘Salcombe & Tonic’ while travelling to Dover or Calais.
Salcombe Gin ‘Start Point’ and Salcombe Gin ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ have grown their duty free listings and rate of sale month on month.
Travellers can now purchase Salcombe Gin at prominent airport locations across the UK including London Heathrow T2, T3, T4, T5, London
Gatwick North and South, London Stansted, Manchester T1, T2, T3, Exeter, Southampton, Bristol, Bournemouth, Cardiff, East Midlands, Jersey and Eurotunnel.