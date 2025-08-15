The 80th anniversary of VJ Day on August 15, 2025 was commemorated in Salcombe at midday at Holy Trinity Church, to honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation from Salcombe, across the UK and Commonwealth.
A two minute silence was followed by a full peal by visiting bell-ringers from Exeter Cathedral.
A full peal involves 5,040 changes, and takes approximately three hours.
To ring a full peal requires stamina and outstanding concentration; it is regarded as the 'gold standard' of ringing and is rung on very special occasions.
Victory over Japan Day is the day on which Imperial Japan surrendered in World War II, in effect bringing the war to an end.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.