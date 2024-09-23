The rich and varied musical acts, many of which regularly feature on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music, include the folk hero dubbed “the future of folk music,” John Smith; Grammy award-winning songwriter and vocalist Daisy Chute; BBC Gospel Choir of the Year 2024 finalists The Soul of the City; local festival favourites the Busketeers, fresh from their summer Boardmasters appearance; Sam Evans, a BBC Introducing Stage artist at this year’s Glastonbury festival; blues legend Eddie Martin – known as the “Ambassador of British Blues,” whose songs have graced TV and film soundtracks; Ezio, formed in 1990, who remains “one of the best live bands it is possible to see”; and the critically acclaimed Beatles Dub Club, who will play on Friday night.