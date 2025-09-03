The Salcombe all weather lifeboat recently responded to a distress call from a 43-foot yacht experiencing difficulties close to the infamous 'Salcombe Bar'.
Once they arrived, the crew successfully secured a tow line, allowing the safe transfer of the yacht into Salcombe Harbour.
For most of the crew, this callout was a routine procedure and one they had encounteredbefore but for one member, it was her first callout, which may have caused some apprehension.
A spokesperson said: “Lolly completed the shout, receiving much positive feedback, welcome aboard Lolly.”
The ALB is a Tamar Class boat with a crew compliment of seven.
She can go 25 knots and has a range of 250 miles.
To contact the station in a non-emergency call 01548 842158 or in an emergency call 999.
