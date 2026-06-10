A joint exercise has been held between RNLI Salcombe Lifeboat and Salcombe Yacht Club.
It was a simulating a scenario with multiple capsized dinghies and casualties in the water.
Salcombe ILB was tasked by the Salcombe Yacht Club at the point where the SYC safety boats became overwhelmed, demonstrating the importance of rapid coordination in emergency situations.
Salcombe ALB provided the platform for casualty care and exercise oversight, ensuring that all participants received appropriate attention and guidance throughout the exercise.
The Salcombe Harbour Authority Launch stood by, ready to assist if needed, further highlighting the value of multi-agency collaboration.
All agreed it was a well-executed exercise, with many learning points identified for both SYC and Salcombe Lifeboat, improving future response strategies.
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