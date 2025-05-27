Salcombe Brewery Co. has officially opened its new Tap House on Island Street, bringing more than just another bar restaurant to the town.
The venue offers a unique space to enjoy a coffee or a crisp pint, with dogs and wetsuits welcome. Based on the corner of bustling Island Street, the Tap House will host customers throughout the day, seven days a week.
“It hasn’t been easy, but it’s turned out almost exactly how we imagined it and that is great to see,” said Salcombe Brewery founder John Tiner, reflecting on the three-year journey to launch.
Customers will be able to watch the brewing process up close, with large cylindrical tanks producing exclusive blends made just for Salcombe. Behind the bar is a wide selection of long-standing and limited edition brews, wines, local spirits, cocktails and soft drinks - offering something for everyone.
The build was not without its challenges, requiring a near total restructure of the building. However, the result is a chic-industrial design, complete with high beams and beautifully crafted wood features that make the space both modern and inviting.
“The venue has been designed with the customer in mind. We expect people to turn up soaking wet - straight out of the water, so we incorporated textured concrete flooring,” said John. “We’ll be adding local oysters to our first brew, because the shells help make a really good stout and it will add this beautiful seaside flavour.”
In future, John hopes to host music events and brewing tours that will appeal to both locals and tourists. The Tap House will also be sharing its new home with Rockfish, which is set to open a new venue in the same building.