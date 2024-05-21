It’s been revealed today that Salcombe is to get it’s very own version MONOPOLY.
Over the last decade, it has become one of the most fashionable ‘go-to’ destinations for discerning Brits.
The town beat West Country coastal tourist rivals: Bude, Lyme Regis, Minehead,Padstow and Woolacombe to secure the coveted regional MONOPOLY edition.
Winning Moves UK, an official MONOPOLY maker, is producing the Salcombe Edition board game, under licence from Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.
Winning Moves UK produces MONOPOLY editions for popular destinations all over the world, including Palm Beach, Dubai and The Hamptons.
“A huge congratulations to Salcombe for getting to land its very own official MONOPOLY board,” says Yasmin East, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK.
“We expect to be wonderfully spoilt with choices when putting this special edition MONOPOLY board game together.”
In selecting Salcombe, Ms East shared that the Winning Moves UK selection panel considered a variety of factors including: ‘Outstanding Natural Beauty, UK Profile, ‘Sense of Community’, ‘Identity’ and ‘Heritage.’
“Salcombe fits the bill perfectly for us.
“We shortlisted six of the very best West Country resorts and Salcombe came out on top, with Padstow a close runner-up,” adds Ms East.
In this new game, 30+ Salcombe landmarks and favourites – like North Sands, South Sands and Salcombe Harbour – will be showcased on the board, replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic MONOPOLY original.
The tokens will be customised too, with the original MONOPOLY counters like the Scottie dog and boot getting the boot. In their place a speedboat could feature instead of the racing car. A crab would replace the dog. And a pair of flip-flips could take the place of the old boot.
The Chance and Community Chest cards will be customised as well. For example, in the original MONOPOLY classic there is a Community Chest card that says, ‘You have won second prize in a beauty contest.’ For this edition, players could be rewarded with MONOPOLY money for the “best dressed beach outfit”. And instead of players being ‘Sent to Jail’ they could be despatched to Cornwall!
“Everything is up for grabs,” adds Ms East.
The public is invited to suggest Salcombe landmarks to be featured on the board, the tokens and the wording on the Chance and Community Chest cards, as well as which properties will take on colour sets. For example, leafy Overbeck’s Garden could be featured on a green space. The Harbour on a blue one. Fleet Street could become home of the local paper. One of the beaches (or both) on a yellow square, and Oxford Street could become a local shopping destination.
Suggestions can be made either by posting comments on the official Salcombe Monopoly Facebook page or alternatively by via email to: [email protected]
Nominations are being accepted for consideration until 11.59pm on June 4.
The MONOPOLY: Salcombe Edition game is scheduled to hit the shops next spring.