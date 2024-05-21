The public is invited to suggest Salcombe landmarks to be featured on the board, the tokens and the wording on the Chance and Community Chest cards, as well as which properties will take on colour sets. For example, leafy Overbeck’s Garden could be featured on a green space. The Harbour on a blue one. Fleet Street could become home of the local paper. One of the beaches (or both) on a yellow square, and Oxford Street could become a local shopping destination.