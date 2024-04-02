Salcombe is set to lose its branch of Boots the chemist.
But the company is yet to confirm exactly when the shop on Fore Street will close.
The chain says it is making closures throughout the UK to “consolidate the business”
Dr Peter Roberts from Redfern Health Centre said: “On behalf of the Redfern Health Centre, we were very saddened to hear about the imminent closure of Boots in Salcombe. We will very much miss their fantastic staff who go out of their way to provide a first class service to patients and visitors to our area.
“We will continue to work closely with our Kingsbridge Pharmacy Colleagues who undoubtedly will now have to take up the capacity which will have been lost by the closure of Salcombe Boots.”
Salcombe Town Council released a statement saying: “The Mayor will be writing to all staff at Boots Salcombe as Mayor and on behalf of Salcombe Town Council to extend gratitude for their service to the town, their care and attention to detail and to say that they will be sorely missed and that we were all shocked and saddened to hear of the imminent closure.
“Their advice as a primary care service has been essential to residents and visitors and relieved pressure on local doctors and hospitals. They cared for residents through the pandemic beyond all expectation, putting themselves at risk.
“The Mayor and Salcombe Town Council wish them all every success in the future.”