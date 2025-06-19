A bid to allow unrestricted occupancy of four new homes in Salcombe has been rejected by the Planning Inspectorate in a decision welcomed by local leaders.
The appeal, brought by Valentine London Ltd, sought to remove the ‘principal residence’ condition attached to four residential units at Brewery Quay on Island Street. The developer wanted the homes to be available for unrestricted residential use, including as second homes or holiday lets.
However, Planning Inspector Oliver Marigold dismissed the appeal on Monday, June 16, upholding the requirement that the homes must be used only as someone’s main residence.
In his decision, Mr Marigold said the condition had been properly imposed in line with Policy H3 of the Salcombe Neighbourhood Plan, which was adopted in September 2019.
He acknowledged that while second home ownership brings some benefits, the policy aims to protect Salcombe’s sustainability, which is increasingly threatened by the high proportion of non-permanently occupied properties.
“Tourism is important to Salcombe, but the level of second homes and holiday lets is harming its vitality,” Mr Marigold wrote. “Policy H3 clearly sets out that new unrestricted market homes will not be supported, to meet the housing needs of local people and to strengthen the community and economy.”
Both Salcombe Mayor Jasper Evans and South Hams District Councillor Mark Long made representations at the appeal hearing to uphold the principal residence condition for new homes in Salcombe.
In a statement following the decision, Salcombe Town Council said: “We’re pleased the Planning Inspector upheld the principal residence condition at Brewery Quay. This means that new homes must be lived in by people as their main residence – a policy Salcombe Town Council strongly supports.”
The council added: “This is more than just a planning decision. It’s about keeping Salcombe a lived-in town throughout the year. We welcome everyone who loves Salcombe. What matters is that we work together to ensure Salcombe stays vibrant, resilient and inclusive.”
They said other coastal communities facing similar pressures would be watching the decision closely.
