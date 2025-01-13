On Friday evening (January 10) at 10pm the “Salcombe Field of Light” faded into darkness for the last time after illuminating the backdrop for the past three months.
This work of art, designed by the artist Bruce Munro, had illuminated the shoreline of East Portlemouth and Salcombe and given pleasure to both locals and visitors alike.
Many of the volunteers who had worked diligently on this project, to keep it looking at its best throughout some very unfriendly weather conditions, came together on Friday evening to celebrate the tremendous success the Field of Light has been.
The www.salcombefieldoflight.com website will remain open for those who still wish to have a chance to donate and make a dedication to the memory of a loved one.
The evening gave the opportunity for the RNLI to say thank you, to Philip Ward, Chairman of the Fundraising team and members of his crew with Certificates of Outstanding Achievement in fundraising.
With just five minutes left, the fundraisers made their way to the water’s edge to see the lights fade, for one last time.
The Field of Light spanned 35,000 square metres of a steep hillside at East Portlemouth offering a display of 20,000 low light fibre-optic bulbs that illuminated the landscape with a slow, subtle change of hue.
Thousands of people, both locals and visitors, alike gathered by the Estuaryin Salcombe to watch the display between October 5 and January 10.
A smaller immersive installation of 200 lights is planned starting later this month.
Salcombe RNLI would like to thank all the local businesses who have shown huge support for this project.
Donations and dedications via the www.salcombefieldoflight.com have, to date, raised in excess of £107,000 for Salcombe RNLI and it is not too late to make a donation.