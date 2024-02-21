You could get help worth £300 towards the cost of your energy bills by talking to Citizens Advice South Hams.
Their independent specialist advisers can also help with complex billing issues, resolving matters directly with energy providers; help you deal with energy supplier issues, including billing and meter problems; help householders understand how to make their homes more energy efficient and look at fuel bills and household finances to help save money.
All advice is free, independent and confidential.
The energy voucher scheme is only available until March 31, so if you need help, you will need to act soon
Contact Citizens Advice on 0808-278-7948.
You can also call in to Follaton House, Plymouth Road, Totnes TQ9 5NE from Monday to Friday between 10am and 1pm and also between 2pm and 4pm.