The bells have been rung there since 1552 - a photo shows the bells in their new frame at Aggett’s Workshop in Chagford before they were brought to the church in 1909.
However, serious faults were recently found that need urgent attention.
There have been bells rung at Wembury church since the 16th Century and only fell silent for a brief time during the two world wars. Consequently, the appeal has been launched to ensure that St Werburgh’s keeps them ringing.
A total of £60,000 is needed for repair and restoration work, but as of August 1, only about £450 has been raised so far. If you would like to make a donation you can visit: https://tinyurl.com/4u2wpe7f