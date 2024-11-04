"SCARVES for Falklands Veterans" is a vibrant community of more than 6,000 members on Facebook, bringing together Falklands War veterans and talented knitters and crocheters from across the world.
Dedicated to honouring the service and sacrifice of those who served in the 1982 conflict, the group has handcrafted nearly 9,000 scarves in the colours of the South Atlantic Medal ribbon and gifted them to veterans or their next of kin.
Founded by Rachel Simons, who was just 11 years old and living in Stanley, Falkland Islands, during the war, the initiative is a heartfelt “thank you” to veterans for their service.
As Remembrance Weekend approaches, Falklands War veterans across Britain will proudly wear their scarves during ceremonies, including several hundred who will march past the Cenotaph in London.
Catch a glimpse of these moving tributes during the BBC1 broadcast.
For more information on this incredible community and its mission to remember and honour, visit the "Scarves for Falklands Veterans" Facebook page.