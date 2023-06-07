All Hands on Deck, a Sea Shanty Crew based around Stoke Gabriel, are coming to Thurlestone Parish Hall on July 22nd for their ‘Evening of Sea Shanties and Songs of the Sea’ in support of the RNLI.
Tickets for the event are £5 and there will be a collection bucket available for people to donate to the RNLI as well as raffle tickets in aid of the charity.
Guests are invited to bring their own food and drink to the summer event.
All Hands on Deck are a Sea Shanty Crew are a music group that sing traditional & modern sea shanties, songs of the sea, humorous sea songs and encourage audience participation.
Dave Peace, who formed the crew, described how they came to be: “We are based in and around Stoke Gabriel and we were formed only 1.5 years ago when myself and my wife Cas moved from Hampshire to South Devon and got the group going. We are a mixed male and female shanty crew which allows us to do a nice wide range of shanties and other more gentle songs of the sea as well…and we can get a nice mix of harmonies together.
“We are named “All Hands on Deck” which seems to catch folks imagination and comes up quite a lot in normal conversation so its going down well.
“We love to get the audience singing with us and actively participating, we have several shanties which really involve the audience which we love. We sing a mix of older traditional working shanties, newer navy type songs, modern anti-shanties and a variety of sea songs and melodies, including jigs and hornpipes at times.
The group have raised an incredible amount for the RNLI in their short time together: “We sing mainly to have some fun and the joy of singing, but also we collect for the RNLI and even though we have only been going a short time have managed to raise nearly £5000 since we started for the lifeboats.
“We are available around South Devon for all sorts of functions, concerts, birthdays, boat trips and fetes etc….so please give us a call on 07989 542883 if you like our singing.”
To find out more, visit “All Hands on Deck - Sea Shanty Crew” on Facebook.