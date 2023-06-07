Dave Peace, who formed the crew, described how they came to be: “We are based in and around Stoke Gabriel and we were formed only 1.5 years ago when myself and my wife Cas moved from Hampshire to South Devon and got the group going. We are a mixed male and female shanty crew which allows us to do a nice wide range of shanties and other more gentle songs of the sea as well…and we can get a nice mix of harmonies together.