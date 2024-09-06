If your child has just started Year 6 you can apply now for their place at secondary school for September 2025.
For most schools in Devon, there is an admissions priority for children if they live in the school’s desidnated area.
You can also explore other schoolsto find which is the best fit for your child's needs and interests.
Don't forget to check with the schools you are interested in to see if they are holding open days/evenings/tours.
It's also important to be aware of the school transport policy so that you understand who will be responsible for getting your child to and from school before applying for or accepting a place.
Once you've chosen a school(s), you can use the online application form to express your preference(s).
You can name up to three different schools and these are equally ranked preferences, which means you can apply for the schools you most want without affecting your chances of a place at other schools. If you cannot apply online, please contact the Education helpline on 0345 155 1019 and ask for a paper copy of the form to be sent to you.
Applications must be made before the national closing date of Thursday October 31.
If you apply after this date, the application will be considered late and may be at a disadvantage.
The date that all allocations of school places are announced in England is known as ‘Offer Day’.
For September 2025 secondary school starters this will be on Monday March 3 2025