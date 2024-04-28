This afternoon at 2pm the Rev Mark Neave will lead a service at the Torcross Tank memorial to remember the 639 US soldier and sailors killed 80 years ago today during Exercise Tiger off Stapton Sands.
They were attacked by German E boats in a rehearsal for the Normandy landings as they sailed from Lyme Bay to Slapton Sands.
The tank itself was recovered thanks to local man Ken Small.
Yesterday was the 80th anniversary of a ‘friendly fire’ tragedy in which around 110 US personel were killed at the northern part of Slapton Sands.
The little-known history has been researched by Teddy Cranmer.