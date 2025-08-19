Sherford is one of the most ambitious residential developments in the UK, being brought to life by the Sherford Consortium, a partnership between award-winning national housebuilders, Taylor Wimpey & Vistry Group, which includes Countryside Homes, Linden Homes and Bovis Homes and Latimer Developments, part of the Clarion Housing Group. Construction began in 2015 and the town is home to 1,100 homes so far, growing to 5,500 on completion alongside a range of community facilities.