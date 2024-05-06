The coastal town of Brixham played host to one of Devon’s most popular events over the Bank holiday weekend - the annual Pirate Festival.
The three-day event attracted thousands of people from across the country, many of whom donned dazzling pirate costumes, with some doing very convincing impersonations of the Pirates of the Caribbean film character, Jack Sparrow.
Jack Sparrow lookalike Leah, from Kent (RT)
Now in its 14th year, the festival has grown in popularity, and this year the event was marked by the visit of the carrack NAO Victoria, a Spanish replica of the first ship to circumnavigate the globe, back in the 16th Century.