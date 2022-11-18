Silver Band’s Christmas tour approaches
Subscribe newsletter
Kingsbridge Silver Band have announced the dates and venues they will be performing their annual Christmas carols in.
The band have traditionally performed in pubs and other venues around the local area for many years, but in recent times this has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is the first time in two years that the band have been able to return to all of their usual spots to play their carols and spread some festive cheer.
They will be performing at the Methodist Church on Fore Street on December 3rd for Kingsbridge Celebrates Christmas.
On the 10th, they will be playing outside Kingsbridge Peacocks from 11 – 1pm, and the 11th will see them at the Anchor Inn in Ugborough from 6.30 - 8 pm.
On the week starting Monday 12th, carols will be played at the British Legion in Kingsbridge on Thursday 15th from 6.30 – 8pm; outside Kingsbridge Peacocks on Saturday 17th, from 11 – 1pm, and at The Sloop Inn in Bantham, from 6.30 - 8pm on Sunday 18th.
During the final week before Christmas, they will be providing music for the carol service at Whitestrand car park in Salcombe on Monday 19th, from 6 – 7 pm. They will then be playing at the Ring O’Bells in West Alvington from 7 – 8.30pm on Tuesday 20th , and at the South Pool nativity, centred around the Millbrook Inn from 6.30 – 8pm on Wednesday 21st.
They will finish off by once again playing outside Kingsbridge Peacocks on Saturday the 24th from 11 – 1pm.
The band was founded over 100 years ago in 1921, making it one of the longest continuously-playing bands in the country, as many bands had to stop during World War 2. They are always looking for new members to join them, and are excited to be back to playing their carols this Christmas time.
Musical Director Neil Taylor said: “Its lovely to get out and help people celebrate Christmas after a difficult couple of years, which have meant we’ve been unable to perform carols in the same way as we have previously.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |